CM, federal minister agree to start KN Shah Grid Station

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir in their meeting at CM House on Monday discussed the restoration of Khairpur Nathan Shah Grid Station inundated during the recent heavy downpour and floods.

The chief minister said that the KN Shah has completely flooded, therefore the grid station also came under water. “Now, water has started draining in natural gravity, but the low-lying pockets could only be cleared through pumping machines. Shah said that since the grid station has ceased to function, therefore pumping station and machines could not be provided electricity.

The federal minister said he has come to resolve the issue. He added that he held a meeting with the HESCO authorities and directed them to make the Grid Station functional within five days. “Hopefully, it would start operation by the end of this week and then we would provide electricity to the pumping station and other machines installed therefore for dewatering.

Murad Ali Shah said that the winter has started in rural areas. “Stagnation of water is not only causing problems for the people of the area but breaking out diseases,” he said and added he was trying clear the flooded areas by the end of this month. The meeting was attended by Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.