KARACHI, (PPI) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting with administration and religious scholars finalised arrangements for majalis and processions of Muharram ul Haram.

There would be no load shedding from Muharram 1 to 12 for which he issued directives to the KE, HESCO and SEPCO. The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zia Lanjar, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, secretaries of different departments, Asadullah of water Borad, Haris Siddiqui of KE and Solid Waste Management representative Ulemae kram – Allama Syed Razi Naqvi, Molana Mohamad Hussain and others.

Mr Shah addressing the ulema said that his province has the honour of being above the religious and sectarian considerations where people live together peacefully. “I am sure this practice of mutual respect would strengthen further,” he said. In consultation with Ulema-e-kram (religious scholars) directed the IG Police to provide necessary security to the Majalis and Moharram processions all over Sindh. “I want you [IG Police] to consult with the Shia Ulema and prepare the security plan accordingly,” he said.

The Ulemas pointed out that most of the roads and the drain in the city were better but even then, drainage systems in the streets, particularly where Majalis were scheduled to be held. At this, the CM directed the water board to ensure the repair of the drainage system in the city. The KMC would repair its roads, if necessary. He also directed the water board to provide water to the masajid and Majalis.

Mr Shah directed Solid Waste Management to further focus on the sweeping and cleanliness of roads and streets for Majalis and Moharram processions. The ulemas pointed out load shedding in their areas in the city and requested the CM to direct K-Electric not to resort to load shedding during the holy month of Muharram, particularly from Muharram 1 to 12. At this, the CM directed KE representatives to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the masajid, and majalis.

The chief minister directed the administration all over Sindh to cooperate with the organisers of the majalis in renewing their permits. He directed Minister Local Govt Minister Saeed Ghani to visit Imambargah/masajid so that their issues could be resolved.

The CM directed Minister P&D and Energy Nasir Shah to talk to KE, HESCO and SEPCO not to resort to shedding from Muharram 1 to 12. On the directives of the CM, Minister P&D Nasir Shah would convene a meeting of the power distribution companies, administration and Ulemas in his office. He told the Ulema that he was available for redressal of their grievances, if any.