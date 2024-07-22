LAHORE, July 20 (PPI) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday directed to simplify the solar panel financing scheme to facilitate people.
Presiding over a meeting in Lahore, she said also directed to ensure early completion of the required process for launching of the scheme.
Secretary Energy Naeem Rauf, while giving a comprehensive briefing about the Chief Minister Solar Panel Financing Scheme, said the test run of the Chief Minister Solar Panel Financing Scheme has been launched at various sites under the pilot project.
The eligibility for the scheme can be checked by sending a bill reference number and CNIC number on 8800.
In the first phase, more than one lakh consumers will be given solar panels through the balloting process. It was informed in the briefing that the consumers involved in electricity theft, having more than one meter, having out-of-order or tampered meters, and not paying electricity bills will not be eligible for the solar scheme.