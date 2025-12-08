The Meteorological Department has forecast that most parts of the country will continue to experience cold and dry weather in the coming 24 hours, with a further drop in temperatures expected in northern areas.
According to the weather report issued on Sunday, the weather in the northern regions will remain extremely cold, especially during morning and night hours. Citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures.
The forecast also indicates that skies over Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northern Balochistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to remain partly cloudy.
However, no significant rain or snowfall has been predicted.
Meanwhile, smog is expected to persist in the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which may reduce visibility, particularly during early morning and evening hours. People have been urged to exercise caution while traveling.
Experts have suggested that the current cold wave may intensify in the coming week. The public is advised to wear warm clothing and use heating devices safely to avoid health and safety risks.