The Meteorological Department has forecast today that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Especially in some plain areas of Punjab, there is a possibility of smog and light fog during the morning and night hours.
This morning’s temperature figures indicate a chilly start in several cities: Islamabad and Muzaffarabad both recorded 7 degrees Celsius, Lahore had a relatively moderate temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, Karachi at 19 degrees Celsius, Peshawar at 8 degrees Celsius, while Quetta and Gilgit were the coldest with temperatures of 1 degree and -1 degree Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature in Murree was 6 degrees Celsius.
In occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the forecast indicates continued dry and cold weather in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla, while Jammu is also expected to remain dry. Morning temperatures in the region were particularly cold, with Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian at 1 degree Celsius, Leh at -6 degrees Celsius, and Anantnag and Baramulla recording 2 degrees Celsius.