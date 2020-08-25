(Commerce): Standard Chartered posts Rs16.2bn profit before tax

August 25, 2020

Karachi:Standard Chartered Bank, Pakistan, Limited today announced its H1 Results for 2020. The Bank performed exceptionally well in H1 2020 and delivered profit before tax of PKR 16.2 billion, which is 26 percent higher than corresponding period last year.

With revenue of PKR 23.5 billion, the overall revenue growth was 26 percent, whereas client revenue increased by 27 percent year on year with positive contribution from financial markets, retail products and transaction banking. Cost discipline continues with only 4 percent year on year increase in operating expenses.

The current slowdown in the economic activity due to COVID-19 impacted the advances momentum. The Bank is closely monitoring the portfolio in the backdrop of the changing economic environment and is maintaining adequate provisions, where required.

The Bank achieved another milestone as total deposits crossed PKR 500 billion. With a growth of 17 percent in H1, total deposits closed at PKR 547 billion, with current and saving accounts constituting 93 percent of the deposits base. The robust performance resulted in an increase of 14% in total assets to achieve the PKR 700billion milestone. The optimal funding structure of the balance sheet continues to support the Bank’s performance.

Commenting on the results, Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited said, “I am delighted to announce our first half 2020 results. The Bank has performed exceptionally well and has continued to deliver on all key metrics on the back of a strong balance sheet.

While the external environment remains challenging, our results demonstrate our strong business fundamentals. We continue to invest in digital capabilities to enhance our clients’ banking experiences whilst continuing to focus on strengthened foundations of controls and conduct, equipping us to effectively manage our risks, capital and liquidity. The prudent and proactive measures that we are taking now will make us leaner and fitter to take advantage of the opportunities that will help the franchise grow in the future.”

