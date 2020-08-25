(Education): KU to take part in TBTTP

August 25, 2020

Karachi:The University of Karachi is taking part in the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project (TBTTP) by offering 25 acres of land for urban forest and block plantation in Karachi University. The Sindh Forest and Wildlife Department would provide saplings and technical facilities in this regard.

Under the TBTTP, 6×6 feet thick forest plantation and fruit trees would be planted along with indigenous forestry. This year the KU and the SFD would plant around 20,000 saplings of Gul Mohr, Lignum, Tamarind, Jungle Jaleebi, Naeem, Sukun Chain, lime, dates, pomegranate, almond, and other plants whereas intended to establish the forest with the help of 100, 000 trees in the campus during next five years.

The Secretary Forest and Wildlife Department Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro along with Chief Conservator Sindh Dr Abdul Jabbar Kazi, the Divisional Forest Officer, Karachi-I Maqsood Ahmed Memon and the DFO Karachi-II Gul Muhammad Junejo visited the University of Karachi on Tuesday and met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

The meeting was held at the VC Office and the Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, Campus Security Advisor Dr Moiz Khan and Chairperson Department of Mass Communication Fauzia Naz were also present on this occasion.

They also visited the campus and decided that saplings work should be initiated during the current monsoon season. The Secretary Forest and Wildlife Department Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro and the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi agreed to finalize the feasibility of the project in the next few days. The Memorandum of Understating regarding the project would be signed in the upcoming weeks. On this occasion, Secretary Forest and Wildlife Department Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro said that this would be a gift to the University of Karachi.

Related Posts