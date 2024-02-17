Commissioner of any division has no direct role in conduct of election: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the allegations levelled by the Rawalpindi Commissioner against the Chief Election Commissioner regarding manipulation of the results.

In a statement on Saturday, the ECP said that no official of the Election Commission gave any instruction to the Rawalpindi Commissioner for change in the election results.

It clarified that the Commissioner of any division has no direct role in the conduct of the election. It said the Commissioner is not made DRO, RO or the Presiding Officer. He said that this matter will be investigated.

Claiming his involvement in division-wide rigging during the February 8 general elections, Liaqat Ali Chatha on Saturday tendered his resignation as Commissioner of the Rawalpindi Division. He took responsibility for the “rigging” that he claimed took place in Rawalpindi Division.