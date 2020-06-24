National

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 188,926

June 24, 2020

Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): 3,892 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 188,926. These include 69536 in Punjab, 72656 in Sindh, 23388 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9634 in Balochistan, 11483 in Islamabad, 1337 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 892 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 3755 with 60 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 23,380 corona tests were carried out during this period. 77,754 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

