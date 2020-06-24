Govt to refund amount to all Pakistani intending pilgrims of Hajj: Qadri
Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says the government has decided to refund the amount to all Pakistani intending pilgrims of Hajj. In a statement issued in Islamabad, he said the refund procedure will be started soon and the intending pilgrims will be informed through SMS after completing necessary procedure.
Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also welcomed the decision taken by Saudi government about conduction of Hajj on a limited scale this year. He said this decision has been taken in accordance with the Shariah keeping in view of the current situation.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner