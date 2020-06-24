National

Govt to refund amount to all Pakistani intending pilgrims of Hajj: Qadri

June 24, 2020

Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says the government has decided to refund the amount to all Pakistani intending pilgrims of Hajj. In a statement issued in Islamabad, he said the refund procedure will be started soon and the intending pilgrims will be informed through SMS after completing necessary procedure.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also welcomed the decision taken by Saudi government about conduction of Hajj on a limited scale this year. He said this decision has been taken in accordance with the Shariah keeping in view of the current situation.

