Prime Minister directs to ensure zero-tolerance policy towards wheat smuggling, hoarding

June 24, 2020

Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial governments to ensure zero-tolerance policy over wheat smuggling and hoarding and formulate a long-term strategy in view of the country’s future requirements. Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding measures to reduce prices of wheat and flour, he also directed for immediate implementation of all the decision taken in consultation with the provincial governments in this connection.

The Prime Minister said ensuring adequate availability of wheat and flour at controlled price in the country is top priority of the government. Imran Khan said protection of the poor segments of society is of paramount importance for his government so that they do not have to bear extra burden.

