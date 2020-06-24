Pakistan will respond to Indian allegations in befitting manner: Foreign Minister

June 24, 2020

Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is levelling allegations against staff of Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi based on bigotry and deceits and looking excuses for False Flag operation against Pakistan. In a statement, he said Pakistan will also reduce the Indian High Commission’s staff strength by 50 percent as a counter measure if India reduces 50 percent staff of Pakistan High Commission.

He said Pakistan will not remain silent on Indian allegations and will respond in befitting manner. The Foreign Minister said India is trying to save its face after embarrassing defeat from China. He said about 120 million Indian people lost their jobs due to coronavirus and India is looking for some excuses to divert attention from the situation.

