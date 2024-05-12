﻿PCB Chief Naqvi meets Pakistan cricket team in Dublin

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the cricket team in Dublin to boost their morale after losing the first T20I against Ireland.

Addressing the squad in Dublin, Ireland, Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Wahab Riaz from the selection committee, stressed the refusal to concede defeat against Ireland in the series opener.

The PCB chairman urged the national cricket team to elevate their fielding standards and exhibit unwavering determination.

Naqvi conducted an extensive two-hour session with the national team, highlighting the upcoming series against Ireland and England preceding the T20 World Cup.

Encouraging a professional and passionate approach, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the distinctiveness of T20 cricket, urging for an assertive demeanor on the field. While acknowledging the players’ skill and professionalism, he underscored the need for enhanced focus on fielding.

Expressing confidence in the team’s potential and its capacity to meet national expectations, Naqvi stressed the significance of collective effort, stating that unity among the eleven players would pave Pakistan’s path to triumph.

Naqvi concluded by urging the players to persevere until the final ball, showcasing a spirited competitive edge. He highlighted that the ultimate challenge lies ahead in the impending World Cup, following the fixtures against Ireland and England.

In a historic victory, Ireland secured their maiden win in men’s T20Is against Pakistan in the series’ inaugural clash, largely attributed to former Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie’s commanding 77 at the crease. The visitors’ lackluster fielding performance was deemed pivotal by many observers.