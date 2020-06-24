National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Pakistan condemns multiple missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

June 24, 2020

Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan has strongly condemned multiple missile and drone attacks towards Riyadh, Najran and Jazan by the Houthi militia. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan appreciates the successful interception of the missiles and drones, which prevented the loss of innocent lives. The Spokesperson said we call for immediate cessation of these attacks. She said Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner