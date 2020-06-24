India’s behaviour with Pakistani diplomats clear violation of Vienna Convention: Foreign Minister

June 24, 2020

Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India’s behaviour with Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi is clear violation of the Vienna Convention. In a statement, he said Indian allegations against the staff of Pakistani High Commission are baseless. The Foreign Minister said India asked for fifty percent reduction in Pakistani staff at its High Commission in New Delhi, and Pakistan responded in the coin by asking India to reduce its staff in Pakistan by fifty percent.

He said if Pakistani staff returns home, Indian staff will also go back. He said Pakistan will not remain silent on Indian allegations, but will fully respond. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India is trying to find excuses to carry out false flag operation in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said China’s attitude has been appropriate in respect of security situation in the region. He said India carried out construction work in the disputed territory with China; hence, China reacted. He said India is trying to cover its embarrassment at the hands of China. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said innocent Kashmiris are being martyred every day. He said Saudi Arabia and Turkey have rejected India’s decision about occupied Kashmir.

