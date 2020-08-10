August 10, 2020

Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Construction of Malal Bridge on Lehtarar Road will start shortly as financial bids for the project have been opened. Capital Development Authority had earlier invited bids from construction firms through newspapers. NIT of the project was 100.818 million, however, due to healthy competition and transparency in the process, lowest bid amounting to Rs. 70.00 million has been received which is 22% below estimated cost.

This is second development project by incumbent administration of Capital Development Authority on Lehtarar Road in short period of time .Construction of 700 meters dual road near PINSTEC is also part of the project. Construction of Burma Bridge at Lehtarar Road is also at final stages.

Lehtarar Road was dualised in 2007\2008 however two important bridges i.e Burma Bridge and Malal Bridge were not constructed at that time resulting in traffic congestion on road as regular feature causing problem for local population. People of the area were demanding construction of both bridges for long time. Being sensitive to the situation, the CDA Administration started construction work at Burma Bridge earlier this year and has now initiated process for construction of Malal Bridge. Project will be completed in 12 months and at its completion, the project is sure to bring ease in the lives of local population.

