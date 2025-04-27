Samira, a resident of Bhago Khan Rind village in Qazi Ahmed, held a protest in front of the Hyderabad Press Club along with her husband, Muhammad Saleh Rind.
They stated that they had a love marriage on January 20 and are facing threats to their lives from their relatives.
Samira mentioned that her relatives had falsely implicated her husband, Saleh Rind, in a case, resulting in his imprisonment, from which he has now been released on bail. She declared that if anything happened to them, their relatives would be responsible.
The purpose of the protest was to appeal for the protection of their lives. Samira and her husband requested authorities to take immediate measures to ensure their safety.