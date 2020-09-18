(Court): SC cancels Adil’s interim bail in anchorperson murder case

Karachi:The Supreme Court’s (SC) Karachi Registry on Friday cancelled the interim bail of accused Adil Zaman in Mureed Abbas murder case.

The apex court stated that according to the statements of eyewitnesses, including Umar Rehan and Usama, accused Adil Zaman was present alongside Khizer Hayat and Atif Zaman on the crime scene and the witnesses had also identified Adil.

The court also stated that the records had proven that weapon used to murder Mureed Abbas was also belonging to Adil. The evidence against Adil as co-suspect in the murder case was enough, however, the matters should be separately dealt for misuse of his release on the bail and the presence of solid evidence.

The court stated that the observation of the Sindh High Court (SHC) was different to the available proof as important facts were ignored while approving Adil’s bail. Later, the apex court termed null and void the SHC’s order for awarding bail to Adil Zaman and ordered trial court for announcing verdict in the case.

Earlier on September 10, a three-judge bench, hearing a plea seeking the annulment of Adil’s bail at the SC’s Karachi registry, had ordered police to apprehend the accused and send him behind the prison.

The Supreme Court had revoked the bail approved to Adil Zaman, the co-accused in anchorperson Mureed Abbas’ murder case. The accused, who was present in the court premises, had managed to escape after the annulment of his bail.

According to the prosecution, on July 9, 2019, Atif had gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas, 34, and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a financial disagreement in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.