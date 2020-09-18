(Health): Nine more Covid-19 patients die in country

Karachi:As many as 752 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Friday while nine more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6,408so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 304,386people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 133,125 cases were in Sindh, 98,142in Punjab, 13,991in Balochistan, 37,242in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,033in Islamabad, 3,381 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,472 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 291,683 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.