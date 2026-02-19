Coventry Announces Expanded Relationship with NAIFA

Trending News: 88% of Unlisted Licensed Companies in Pakistan Disclose Financials Through PSX PortalPACRA Upgrades Rating for Liberty Wind Power 2 Limited Reflecting Strong Financial StabilityDescon Engineering Maintains Stable Outlook Amid Expanding Global OperationsPACRA Updates Short-Term Entity Rating for Liberty Wind Power 1 LimitedSelect Technologies Issues PKR 3.5 Billion Sukuk Amidst Market ShiftsHabib Bank Reports 7% Year-Over-Year Increase But Misses Industry ExpectationsHBL Reports Record Profit of Rs 148.1 Billion for 2025, Boosts Market ShareCurrency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Show Stability Across Major CurrenciesFrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd Reports 16% Rise in Operating Profit for 2025FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd Reports 16% Rise in Operating Profit for 2025Reduction in Sindh Infrastructure Cess Seen as Transformative for IndustryVivo Partners with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation to Boost Digital TourismLSE Ventures Ltd Announces IPO Plans and Restructuring InitiativesSMEDA Concludes Seminars on Youth Entrepreneurship in Lahore, Sialkot, and FaisalabadSMEDA and TDAP Commit to New Framework for MSME SupportPakistan’s IT Exports Surge by 19% in January, Meeting Growth Expectations﻿Partly cloudy weather, rain-thunderstorm forecast for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab﻿Injury Forces Pakistan Shaheens to Alter Squad Ahead of England Lions Series﻿Will raise voice for the province at every forum, will not back down, Tehreek-e-Ittehad Suba Hazara﻿Despite Indian atrocities, Kashmiris are steadfast on the right to self-determination, former President of Azad Kashmir﻿Former Ambassador Claims Kashmiris Endure Torture and Repression While Demanding Self-Determination﻿Reform Urged as Thousands of Public Officials Found Holding Foreign Citizenship﻿Reception for outgoing Islami Jamiat Nazims, applied for Jamaat-e-Islami membership﻿NA-109 Election Outcome Reveals Representation Gap as Winner Secures Only 30pc of Electorate﻿Zardari Calls for Perseverance Amid Economic and Political Crises﻿70 Organisations Clinch NFEH CSR Awards For Best Performance﻿Pakistan, Portugal to Bolster Cooperation on Justice System, Judicial Reforms﻿Customs Official Killed, Another Abducted in Pre-Dawn Terrorist Raid on Checkpoint﻿Nearly One in Four Households Face Food Insecurity as Ramzan Nears, Senator Warns﻿Balochistan Bolsters Anti-Terror Force as Police Casualties Mount﻿PPP Demands Immediate Arrests Following Fatal Shooting of Senior Party Lawyer﻿National Grid Finalises Critical Maintenance to Secure Power Supply for Ramzan﻿4 Mobile Patrol Boats added to Balochistan Fisheries and Coastal Development’s Enforcement Fleet﻿85 UN Member States Denounce Israeli Expansion in West Bank﻿PM Sharif, Qatari Amir Vow to Deepen Partnership, Discuss Mideast Peace﻿Strict action ordered against sale of illegal cigarettes and illegal profiteering in Thatta﻿Karachi Oil tanker overturns in Clifton, disrupting traffic; Fire Brigade and City Wardens bring situation under control﻿Traffic accident on Karachi Super Highway, eight people injured﻿Bus and loader rickshaw collision on Nagra Bridge Rajana Road in Toba Tek Singh, 2 people killed, 2 seriously injured﻿Father Publicly Renounces Missing Son Over Suspected Militant Connections﻿Traffic assistant scuffles with citizen in Rawalpindi, traffic warden suspended﻿Protest against delay in Nasirabad hospital construction surpasses 100 days, ‘Build Hospital’ signature campaign begins﻿IGP Orders Swift, Merit-Based Resolution of Public Complaints in the Capital﻿Pakistan Proposes Strategic Alliance with Bangladesh in Education, Technology, and Commerce﻿Spencer Eye Hospital Nears Reopening; OPD and Surgical Services Timelines Announced﻿80th meeting of Latif University Khairpur’s Advanced Studies and Research Board held in Syndicate Hall﻿SMEDA Concludes Entrepreneurship Programme Across 12 Universities in lahore, sialkot and faisalabad﻿NAHE Pledges International Training, New Programmes for University Leadership﻿Exchange of fire at Mola Madad graveyard in Karachi’s Quaidabad, armed robber arrested in injured condition, accomplice escapes﻿Alleged dacoit arrested in injured condition after police encounter in Karachi’s Nazimabad﻿Armed suspect arrested in injured condition after police encounter in Karachi’s Gulberg﻿Robber arrested in injured condition after exchange of fire in Karachi’s Gul Goth﻿Suspected robber arrested in injured condition in North Karachi, weapon recovered﻿Qazi Ahmed police violence to disperse protest of triple murder heirs; over 150 arrested﻿Ring leader of counterfeit currency gang arrested along with 2 female operatives﻿2 suspects arrested after encounter with Karachi Kemari police, one injured﻿Six Suspected Militants Neutralised in Balochistan Security Operation﻿Reign of thieves, robbers in District Keamari – House in Ittehad Town cleaned out﻿LHRLA elects Zia Awan AS President﻿Special Squads to Target One-Wheeling in Sweeping Ramadan Traffic Plan﻿New citizen-led initiative ‘Hamaara Karachi’ established﻿Retailers across country defy officially notified commodity rate as Ramzan arrives soon﻿Regulator Takes Action as 12% of Unlisted Firms Defy Disclosure Rules﻿Vivo, PTDC Forge Alliance to Digitally Transform Pakistan’s Tourism Sector﻿Pakistan Navigates Critical IMF Review Amid Looming $1.3bn Debt Repayment﻿Bourse Witnesses Extraordinary Rally as Market Capitalisation Skyrockets﻿Gold price per tola increases by 1,300, silver per 10 grams price by 28 rupees﻿Sindh Slashes Infrastructure Levy, Launches Major Security Overhaul to Revive Investor Confidence﻿Foodpanda Targets Gig Worker Safety with Helmet and Training Programme﻿Pakistan’s ICT sector exports increase by nearly 20%, earning $2.61 billion in 7 months﻿Commerce Minister Cites Governance Failures as Primary Obstacle to Economic GrowthMillat Tractors Limited Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2QFY26State Bank of Pakistan Releases Updated Exchange Rates for February 17Pakistan Anticipates Meeting IMF Criteria Amid Tax Collection ChallengesPakistan State Oil Reports Decline in Quarterly Profit Amid Inventory LossesPSO Reports Resilient Financial Performance Amid ChallengesOGDC and France’s SNF Sign Agreement for Water Injection Systems at Oil Fields in SindhinDrive Expands Grocery Delivery to Lahore, Partners with Krave MartAllied Bank Limited Reports Improved Financial Results for 4QCY25 with Significant Provision ReversalMobilink Bank Reports Record Profit, Reinforces Leadership in Microfinance SectorSMEDA and TDAP Join Forces to Boost National Exports through MSMEsThe Bank of Punjab Achieves Record Financial Growth with 99% Increase in Operational ProfitPakistan Airports Authority and Coca-Cola Pakistan Launch Tree Plantation Drive at Islamabad AirportSystems Ltd Projects Strong Earnings Growth Driven by Revenue SurgePakistan State Oil Reports 62% Drop in Quarterly Earnings Amid Higher Inventory LossesHBL Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity, Signifying Clarity and ProgressMeezan Bank’s Profitability Falls Amid Declining Policy RatesMeezan Bank Reports Strong Deposit Growth and Expansion PlansPCJCCI Celebrates Chinese New Year, Highlights CPEC AchievementsJinn Petroleum Maintains Ratings Amid Decline in Sales VolumesPakistan Mobile Communications Limited Affirms Sukuk Rating Amid Revenue Growth﻿Chance of rain with strong winds and thunderstorms at some places in Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab﻿Light rain with stormy winds in Thatta and its surroundings, daily life, trees fell, electricity supply suspended﻿Possibility of Power Outage in Karachi During Rain, K-Electric’s Strong Safety Warning﻿Karachi’s Bahria College wins 9th Commissioner Karachi Girls Basketball Championship﻿Pakistan Spinner Sadia Iqbal Reclaims World No.1 T20I Bowling Title﻿Pakistani Leadership Reaffirms All-Weather Strategic Partnership with China on Lunar New Year﻿New Prosumer Regulations Spark Call For Urgent Parliamentary Scrutiny﻿Unresolved Kashmir conflict has created a ‘state of war’ like situation: Former President AJK﻿Memon Assails Pre-Ramadan Fuel Price Surge, Urges Relief