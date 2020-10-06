COVID-19 claims 8 lives, infects 298

Karachi, October 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that eight more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives raising the death toll to 2531, and 298 new cases emerged of Tuesday when 9754 samples were tested, rising the tally to 138,891. In a statement, he said that COVID-19 claimed eight more lives raising the death toll to 2531 that makes 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 369 more patients recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 131,831 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 9754 samples were tested and 298 new cases were detected that constituted three percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,426,236 tests have been conducted which detected 138,891 cases which came to 10 percent overall detection rate. Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4529 patients are under treatment, of them 4250 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 273 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 182 patients was stated to be critical, including 25 on ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 298 patients 170 have been detected from Karachi, including 64 from South, 55 East, 21 central, 13 Korangi, 12 Malir and five West. Larkana has 24 cases, Kashmore 13, Hyderabad 12, Jamshoro nine, Matiari seven, Dadu, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur three each, Badin, Qambar, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar two each, and Shaheed Benazirabad one.

