Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR participates in Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Ship ONAMI

Islamabad, October 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helo) participated in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Ship ONAMI. Both the ships are presently operating in vital area of Gulf of Aden as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping.

The Passage Exercise encompassed various operational serials with aim to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the region. PNS ZULFIQUAR is also undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden. The exercise is testimony of PN’s resolve to provide secure maritime environment in the global commons for international shipping and contribute towards international efforts to counter illicit activities at sea.

Pakistan Navy, in line with Government policies has always remained committed to play its role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region. The exercise will further contribute in improving the bilateral ties between Pakistan Navy and JMSDF.

