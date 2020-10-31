COVID-19: NCOC to seek citizens’ help for compliance of SOPs

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to seek citizens’ help for compliance of SOPs against COVID-19. In a tweet, today (Saturday), Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the decision has been taken in view of the arrival of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and continued wide scale violation of the SOPs.

He said the citizens should take a picture and send it to 0335-3336262 along with location wherever they see violation of SOPs, including wearing of face masks in crowded places and social distancing.

