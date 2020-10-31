COVID-19: Over 800 new cases, 11 deaths reported

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):807 more people tested COVID positive after the tests of 21,688 over the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics, the virus claimed lives of 11 more people during the last 24 hours.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 314,066. There are now 12,121 active cases in the country.

