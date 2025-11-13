Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s President Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, in a statement on Wednesday, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks near Wana Cadet College and Islamabad Kacheri. These attacks resulted in the loss of 12 innocent lives in the Islamabad Kacheri incident, including police officers. Justice Chaudhry expressed sorrow over the loss, stating that such cowardly acts can neither break the nation’s resolve nor deter cooperation with security forces in bringing the criminals to justice.
Justice Chaudhry highlighted the role of hostile countries in efforts to destabilize Pakistan. He pointed out that India, using Afghan soil, is engaged in an undeclared war against Pakistan through proxy entities like Fitna-tul-Khawarij and Fitna-tul-Hindustan. He urged the Pakistani government to act swiftly and decisively in addressing these threats, leaving no room for negotiation or leniency.
In a message of solidarity, Justice Chaudhry expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs and called on federal authorities to provide comprehensive support to the affected families and ensure high-quality medical care for the injured. He demanded that the perpetrators of these heinous acts be arrested, wherever they may be, and brought to justice. He concluded his remarks with a prayer for divine support and protection for Pakistan.