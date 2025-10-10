Two bowlers delivered sensational six-wicket performances, leading their respective teams to decisive victories in the latest matches of the PCB Talent Hunt Program for School Cricket Championship in the Karachi Region. Mumtaz Government Boys Secondary School registered an overwhelming 134-run triumph, while NJV Government Boys Higher Secondary School also secured a comfortable win.
In the first encounter at the Darul Uloom Korangi Ground, NJV Government Boys Higher Secondary School overcame The Cedar School by 37 runs. After opting to bat first, NJV School posted a competitive total of 190 for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 40 overs. Amin Raza was the star performer with the bat, scoring an impressive 54 runs, which included seven boundaries. He received valuable support from Ayaz Ali, who contributed 26 runs, and Abdul Mujeeb, who added 25.
Despite the solid batting display, the highlight of the innings was the destructive bowling from The Cedar School”s medium-pacer Abdul Rahim. He delivered a devastating spell, claiming 6 wickets for a mere 22 runs, while Abdullah Ahmed picked up two wickets.
In response, The Cedar School’s chase faltered as they were bundled out for 153 in 30 overs. Ahmed Shahzad was their top scorer with 27 runs, followed by Hasan Asif with 26. The bowling attack from NJV School was disciplined, with Intezar Ahmed, Asghar Ali, and Fayaz Muhammad each taking two wickets to seal the victory for their side.
The second match, played at the IBA Ground, witnessed a commanding all-around performance from Mumtaz Government Boys Secondary School, who crushed Major Ziauddin Abbasi Government Boys Secondary School by a massive 134-run margin. Batting first, Mumtaz School amassed an imposing total of 244 for 4. Amanullah played a brilliant knock of 74, embellished with seven fours and a six, while Sheikh Muhammad Jarar registered a half-century with 51 runs. For Major Ziauddin School, Bilal Ahmed was the most successful bowler with two wickets.
Facing a daunting target, the batting lineup of Major Ziauddin Abbasi Government Boys Secondary School crumbled and was dismissed for just 110 runs. Muhammad Hamdan showed some resistance with a fighting 44, but found little support. The innings was wrecked by medium-pacer Muhammad Nadeem, who produced an aggressive spell of bowling to capture 6 wickets for 36 runs. Amanullah capped his fine day by also claiming two wickets, alongside Muhammad Hamza who took two as well.