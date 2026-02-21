Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) confirmed that a businessman, who was abducted at gunpoint for a ransom demand of one crore rupees, has been safely recovered after a dramatic chase and exchange of fire, and two alleged kidnappers have been arrested.
A spokesperson for Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) announced on Sunday that the arrests were made during a joint intelligence-based operation with the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) police in the PIB Colony area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sajjad Usman alias Babo and Hadad Ahmed.
The incident began on February 17, 2026, when the suspects and their accomplices allegedly abducted the businessman from the Azizabad area. CCTV footage showed the victim being forcibly put into a Vigo vehicle with a fake government number plate and then taken to an unknown location.
Later, the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family through threatening calls from an international number, demanding a ransom of 1 crore rupees for his safe return. An FIR regarding the kidnapping was registered at the Azizabad police station.
Acting on the report, security forces used technical resources to trace and safely recover the victim from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.
Following the recovery, the kidnappers attempted to flee and fired at the authorities, resulting in a chase that ended with the arrest of the two individuals in PIB Colony.
A Vigo vehicle with a fake number plate and several mobile phones were recovered from the suspects’ possession. The arrested individuals, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to the police for legal proceedings.
Authorities have stated that raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices involved in the crime.
Law enforcement agencies have appealed to the public to report any information about criminal elements to their nearest Rangers check post or through the Rangers helpline 1101 and Madadgar WhatsApp number, assuring that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.