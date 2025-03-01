News Ticker: Romina Calls for Women’s Skill Development Alongside Education Sindh Govt to Launch E-Commerce Platform for Female ArtisansCrown Prince of Abu Dhabi Visits Islamabad to Strengthen Ties ﻿PCB Strengthens Security After Field Intrusion Incident﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange Sees Mixed Performance Amid Moderate Gains﻿PBF Urges Immediate Reduction in Electricity Tariffs to Boost Economy﻿PM Visit to Azerbaijan to Boost Bilateral Trade Relations: UBS Leader﻿Currency Exchange Rates Show Marginal Fluctuation﻿KSE-100 Index Soars by 1,529 Points Amid Active Trading﻿PSX, BSE Sign MoU to Enhance Financial Collaboration﻿Overseas Pakistanis Are Invaluable Asset, Tessori tells in London﻿KATI Demands Urgent Action After Accident Claims Industrialists’ Lives﻿Tribal Forces Intensify Search for Kidnapped Elder in Duki﻿CM Inaugurated Several Education Facilities, Police Station in Sukkur Uzbekistan on Feb 25-26﻿Sindh Govt, EU Ink $5 Million Deal for Climate-Resilient Development﻿Pakistan Navy Conducts Opening Brief of Exercise SEA GUARD-25﻿Al-Mustafa Welfare Society organises fundraising event in Lahore﻿Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast in Various Parts of Balochistan﻿Councillor Killed, Man Found Dead in Balochistan areas﻿Call to Reactivate School in Killi Haji Abdul Qadir Batarzai﻿PTI Leaders Meet in Hyderabad to Highlight Sindh’s Water Issue﻿APCA Demands Youth Affairs Balochistan Director’s Transfer﻿Khokhar concerned over Kashmir and Palestine’s voltile situation﻿SBP grants EMI license to Wemsol﻿Gold Prices Surge Across Pakistan﻿Karachi Stock Exchange Plummets by 938 Points﻿Chief Minister Transplant Program Starts in Punjab﻿JUI Stages Rally Against Crimes in Sukkur Region﻿PM Pledges Uniform Development Across Pakistan﻿Zardari Seeks Cooperation Among Nations to Address Climate Change﻿PM Lays Foundation Stone of Rajanpur-Dera Ismail Khan Road Project﻿Lamp Vigil Commemorates 8,000 Days Of Dr Aafia in US Prison﻿Aurangzeb Emphasizes Govt-Private Sector Collaboration for Economic Growth﻿Maryam Introduces Healthcare Initiative to Boost Access﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Tractors from Belarus to Open New Era for Agriculture Growth﻿One Killed, Other Injured As Trailer Hits BIke in Karachi﻿Karachi Police Capture Bandit in Encounter﻿Intermittent rain expected in various areas of country﻿Iranian CG Vows to Strengthening Relations with Pakistan﻿HEC Launches Astrolabes Datacenter at NED University﻿Haleem Leads Rally, Announces Peace March Against Lawlessness﻿UNISAME Calls on PM Shehbaz to Accelerate SME Reforms﻿Finance Minister Aurangzeb Joins Elite Economic Talks at AlUla Conference﻿Interior Minister Condemns Levies Post Attack, Honors Fallen Hero﻿Weather: Cold, Dry Weather to Persist in Northern Regions﻿International Experts Visit Sindh Agriculture University to Boost Research﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Sparks Agricultural Revolution﻿PM Shehbaz Condemns Terrorist Attack on Levies Post﻿Protest Rally in Harnai Calls for Release of PTM And Pashtun Qaumi Jirga Leaders﻿PDP Demands Strict Action Against Traffic Violations, Corruption﻿Tribal Elder Urges Authorities to Hold By-Polls in PB-36 Kalat﻿Sindh Govt Refutes Farooq Sattar’s Blames﻿Qalandar’s Urs: DC Reviews Pilgrims’ Health Facilities, Security﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Launched in Cholistan to Transform Agriculture﻿Renowned Poet Dr Akash Ansari Dies in Hyderabad’s House Fire﻿Encroachments to Be Removed Across Karachi: Mayor﻿Sindh Cabinet Approves Five-Year Upper Age Relaxation for Jobs﻿Sindh Governor, ANP Leader Urge Road Safety Measures﻿Sindh Govt to Launch Stern Crackdown on Unfit Vehicles﻿BD HC for granting Karachi and Chittagong status of sister cities﻿Pakistan, Saudi Navies Conclude Bilateral Maritime Exercise﻿JI Leader Assails Rising Crimes in Sindh﻿Sindh Culture Minister Inaugurates Laahoti Festival in Larkana﻿SEPA Conducts Environmental Inspection of Two Sugar Mills in Ghotki dist﻿All Set to Hold Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs on Feb 17﻿SAU, Tehran Varsity Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic Ties﻿Azerbaijan offers Pakistan to join green energy corridor