ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today arrived in Islamabad, marking a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to the Crown Prince at Nur Khan airbase, with First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari accompanying the President. During the visit, the Crown Prince is scheduled to engage in comprehensive discussions with Pakistani leadership to foster economic and investment cooperation.
The visit is set to witness the signing of several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding aimed at strengthening the existing framework for long-term collaboration across multiple sectors. Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House, the Crown Prince received a traditional welcome, featuring a cultural performance by a troupe in attire representing all four provinces of Pakistan.
A contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour, while national anthems of both nations were played. Sharif introduced the Crown Prince to members of his cabinet, underscoring the significance of the visit for both countries.
Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have committed to enhancing their bilateral relationship through increased trade, investment, and energy collaboration.
This announcement follows a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Islamabad.
According to a post by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on social media platform X, the discussions with the Crown Prince were described as extremely productive.
The Prime Minister noted that the relationship between Pakistan and the UAE is advancing with the encouragement and support of the UAE’s Royal family. The meeting underlined the shared commitment of both nations to deepen their economic partnership.