Dar appreciates Chinese statement regarding Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD:Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has appreciated the Chinese Foreign Office’s statement on a report of Bloomberg regarding Pakistan’s current economic situation.

In a tweet on Friday, he said this statement reflects the depth of friendship between the two countries and beyond. Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning, at a media briefing in Beijing, had urged commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions to help Pakistan in its efforts for economic stability. She also called for concerted efforts of all financial institutions to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.