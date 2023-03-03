German MoS arrives tomorrow on 4-day visit

ISLAMABAD:Germany’s Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Dr Tobias Lindner will arrive here in Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday) on a four-day visit to Pakistan.

During the meetings with Pakistan leadership, he will review bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany besides discussions on economic cooperation, climate change, and regional matters of mutual interest. This visit is taking place after the visit of the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar to Germany for the Munich Security Dialogue.