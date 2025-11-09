Trending News: ﻿Dry weather across the country, cold in mountainous areas, light fog and smog in plain areas﻿FIFA Pledges Investment to Develop Pakistan’s Football Potential﻿AFC President Champions Girls’ Football in Pakistan During Landmark Visit﻿Pakistani Trio Storms into Semifinals at ITF World Junior Tennis Championship﻿Iran Lauds Pakistan’s Support in Recent Conflict, Pushes for Expanded Barter Trade﻿Federal Minister Recalls Horrific Massacre on Jammu Martyrs Day﻿PTI Declares Nationwide Protests Against Constitutional Amendment, Citing Threat to Provincial Rights﻿Sindh Governor Calls on UN to Uphold Kashmiri Right to Self-Determination﻿Mahmood Achakzai, Asad Qaiser hold important meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman﻿Legislation without reforms will increase problems: Pakistan Sunni Tehreek﻿Key Government Allies Hold Separate Talks With PM On Proposed Constitutional Amendment﻿Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s intra-party elections to be held on November 10﻿Pakistani Leadership Accuses India of Genocide in Jammu, Demands UN Action﻿Pakistan Pledges to Bolster Defence Ties with Brunei Amidst Evolving Security Landscape﻿Strategic Reset Urged as TTP Threat and Taliban ‘Flaws’ Strain Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations﻿Massacre of hundreds of thousands of Muslims at the hands of Dogra Raj and extremists is a dark chapter for humanity, Speaker Sindh Assembly﻿Govt Pledges Full Support to Revitalize Pakistan’s Blue Economy﻿Al Jazeera Delegation to Visit Pakistan﻿Pakistan, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Deepen Economic and Security Ties﻿Kashmiris Commemorate Alleged 1947 Jammu Massacre with Rallies and Protests﻿Top UK General and Pakistan’s Army Chief Meet to Bolster Defence Cooperation and Regional Security﻿PM’s Coordinator Stresses Urgent Need for Fiscal Reforms and Debt Transparency﻿International Community Highlights Environment as a Silent Casualty of Warfare﻿Pakistan Railways Secures $2 Billion for Major Karachi-Rohri Track Overhaul﻿Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people in their just struggle, Speaker National Assembly﻿Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Announces Nationwide Campaign to Combat Gender Violence, Eyes Constitutional Reforms﻿UK, Pakistan Military Leadership Vow to Bolster Collaboration for Regional Stability﻿Sindh Govt Partners With Apex Fund to Tackle Extremism by Targeting Poverty﻿FIA Probes Unlawful Offloading of Overseas Workers; Minister Vows No Repeat Incidents﻿Pakistan and Brunei Vow to Enhance Military Ties During High-Level Security Talks﻿Jammu massacre one of the darkest chapters in modern history: President Zardari﻿Case of setting dumper on fire registered at Garden Police Station﻿Karachi South Search operation in Badr Commercial, Darakhshan, suspected individuals questioned, hotels, and residential houses searched﻿No police mobile or motorcycle without a number plate should be brought on the road: Additional IG Karachi﻿Peoples Bus Service and EV Taxi Service Cameras in Karachi Linked to Safe City Network﻿Exhumation in Mirpurkhas under judicial magistrate’s supervision for Neha murder case investigation﻿Bodies of 7 people killed in Makran Coastal Highway accident moved to Karachi Edhi Home﻿Body of youth drowned in Tarkon river near Nani Mandir recovered﻿Unmarried youth commits suicide in Kot Ghulam Muhammad﻿Always striving for the redressal of citizens’ complaints, provision of services: Right to Public Services Commission﻿Trkiye Pledges Deeper Intelligence and Technology Cooperation with Pakistan﻿Pakistan and Iran Vow to Substantially Increase Trade and Deepen Parliamentary Links﻿Pakistan Urges Renewed Talks to Settle Abyei Territorial Conflict﻿Pakistan Condemns State-Sanctioned Islamophobia at UN, Warns of Systematic Marginalization﻿Pakistan Has Fewer Than 500 Psychiatrists for 240M People: Moot Told﻿Alzheimer’s, the biggest cause of dementia and a complex disorder: Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui﻿Naseerabad: Protest against incomplete construction of Taluka Hospital continues on sixth day﻿Expert Reveals Alzheimer’s Profound Psychiatric Toll, Affecting Up To 90% Of Patients﻿International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict Observed﻿Chief Minister Sindh inaugurated the SELECT System Project in School Education Sindh﻿Awareness session on national unity held at Sukkur IBA University﻿Security Concerns Force Postponement of Law Admission Test﻿Latif University Khairpur PhD open defense seminar of researcher Saleem Raza Bhatti held﻿Police encounters with street criminals in Nazimabad and Steel Town, 3 suspects arrested, pistol and cash recovered﻿Karachi Body found in a house in Nazimabad shifted to Abbasi Hospital﻿Karachi Landhi in police encounter 01 robber injured﻿Karachi East Police operation in Sohrab Goth and New Town, 8 Afghan nationals arrested during biometric verification﻿Gold price increases by Rs 3,700 in local and global markets﻿18th Amendment weakened financial discipline in provinces and the federation:Former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce﻿BankIslami Enhances ‘aik’ App with Raast QR Payments﻿Pakistan Unveils Ambitious $100 Billion Vision for Maritime Dominance﻿Romanian Ambassador Expresses Keen Interest in Sindh’s Key Economic Sectors﻿Pakistan Seeks Major Qatari Investment in Energy and Infrastructure Sectors﻿Pakistan to Unveil National Marble Policy Amid Export Bottlenecks and Sector Challenges﻿Dry weather across the country, temperature drops to 6 degrees in Quetta and 5 in Gilgit.﻿Pakistan to Auction Over 600 MHz Spectrum in Major 5G Push﻿UN Agency Deploys AI ‘Colleague’ to Global Workforce﻿Sindh Tag Team Taekwondo Championship held at Sindh Youth Club﻿Pakistan Pledges Major Football Overhaul in High-Stakes Meeting with AFC President﻿PTI Labels Proposed 27th Amendment AS Assault on Federal Structure, Provincial Autonomy﻿Workers are not unclaimed, thank God we know how to defend our colleagues: JUI﻿Karachi is the heartbeat of Pakistan’s economy, innovation, and resilience: Sindh CM﻿Conference to determine ‘right direction’ of national economy, key figures attend﻿Pakistan’s President Urges UN to Recognize 1947 Jammu Killings as Genocide﻿Qatar and Pakistan to Launch Immediate Defence Cooperation Talks﻿Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces to convene All Parties Peace Jirga on November 12﻿Government Proposes Sweeping Constitutional Overhaul, Aims to Alter Military Command and Provincial Autonomy﻿The current parliament is based on Form 47, it has no authority to amend the constitution. GDA﻿FBR Extends Deadline for Manual Filers in Final Push to Digitize Tax System﻿Thousands of workers being made jobless by privatizing WAPDA: Hydro Electric Workers Union﻿Prime Minister to Inaugurate Revamped Islamabad-Murree Expressway in Coming Days﻿Prime Minister to Inaugurate Revamped Murree Expressway﻿Over Rs250m in fines imposed in a week during e-challan campaign﻿Digital Sentinel: Islamabad Camera Network Conducts Over 300 Surveillance Operations in 24 Hours)﻿Learner’s permits issued on the spot to drivers without a license in Islamabad﻿Business Leaders Advocate Boycott of Unsafe Shops in Residential Buildings﻿Operation against plastic bags, encroachments, and illegal mini petrol pumps in Quetta, 12 arrested﻿15 farm laborers, including women and children, injured in truck-trailer collision in Talhar﻿Body of 35-year-old man recovered from river in fatal drowning incident﻿Deputy Commissioner Barkhan visits Rakhni, inspects water supply lines and water tanks﻿Sujag Shehri Ittehad protests against persistent delays in the construction of Nasirabad Taluka Hospital﻿Qatar Greenlights Immediate Talks on Expanded Defence Pact with Pakistan﻿Pakistan, UN, and EU Forge Alliance for Sweeping Human Rights Reforms﻿Enforcement operation begins in Kuchlak for forced repatriation of Afghan refugees﻿Humiliation of humanity in Sudan, silence of global bodies is regrettable: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan﻿Policymakers, Academics, and Industry Leaders Convene on Critical Food Safety and Nutrition Strategies﻿National Song Competition in Abbottabad Government Schools, School Moolia Secures First Position﻿University of Turbat Receives HEC Approval to Launch New Graduate Programs in Economics and Political Science﻿University Initiative Explores Narrative’s Influence on Creativity and Audience Engagement﻿Leading Institutions Forge Alliance to Tackle Pakistan’s Economic Growth Hurdles