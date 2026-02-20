The Sindh government has directed officials to expedite work on the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and to ensure the immediate arrival of new buses, aimed at alleviating the travel difficulties, traffic congestion, and daily hassles faced by the city’s commuters.
This decision was made at a high-level meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department held today, chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.
The meeting focused on key decisions related to ongoing public transport projects, with the participation of Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, PD Yellow Line Kamal Dayo, and CEO Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, along with project engineers and consultants.
During the meeting, CEO Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro gave a detailed briefing on the development work, challenges, and future goals of the Red Line BRT project.
Senior Minister Memon described the overall pace of the project as satisfactory, while emphasizing that the work should be further accelerated and directed all relevant departments to ensure daily progress.
Mr. Memon said, “The timely completion of the corridor is a top priority for the Sindh government to eliminate the travel difficulties, traffic congestion, and daily hassles faced by the public.”
To minimize public inconvenience during the construction phase, the Senior Minister ordered strict implementation of an alternative traffic plan. He also directed the launch of a more proactive and effective awareness campaign to provide timely information to citizens.
Regarding the new fleet of buses, Mr. Memon instructed that the process of launching it be expedited, with a focus on selecting routes where residents face the most significant transport issues.
He emphasized, “The expansion of the bus service will provide citizens with a safe, affordable, and dignified travel facility.”
In a related directive, Mr. Memon ordered the construction of the second track of the Senator Taj Haider Bridge to begin as soon as possible and directed the relevant authorities to take immediate action.
The Senior Minister described these initiatives as “serious and practical steps” by the provincial government to provide a modern and efficient public transport system, concluding that the new buses and BRT projects combined will bring about “a positive change in urban life.”