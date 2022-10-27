Defence Minister flays Imran for targeting armed forces

LAHORE: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Thursday that Imran Khan had targeted the Armed Forces of Pakistan, adding that the axis of Imran Khan’s thought was his self.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that Imran Khan had turned the word ‘neutral’ into a swear. “What Imran Khan has been doing is in front of everyone,” he abhorred. “Imran Khan wants to subjugate all institutions. He had been stopped from forgery and waving the cipher in the public rally,” he claimed.

“Imran Khan carried out his enterprise through the cipher. He made fun of the martyrs. He fraudulently used the cipher for personal interests,” he castigated. “Imran Khan attacked the Judiciary. He subjected the opposition to political revenge,” he added. He also asked Imran Khan to record his statement if there was any threat to his life.