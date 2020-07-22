Delegation led by Balochistan Home Minister calls on Chief Minister Punjab

July 22, 2020

Lahore, July 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): A delegation led by Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Talking on this occasion, the CM thanked for the warm hospitality extended to him during the recent Balochistan visit and added that he cannot forget this love. He continued that the Punjab government is playing its role in the development of Balochistan province and a hundred-bed hospital and community centre will be built in Turbat and Taftan areas, respectively. I have given one billion rupee cheque to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for this purpose and it is a message of goodwill by the Punjab government for the people of Balochistan, he said.

Different facilities are also provided to Musakhel including transport for girl students and the Bank of Punjab branch. Similarly, rescue service will be provided to shift patients of Balochistan province from border areas to DG Khan and DG Khan Institute of Cardiology will provide medical facilities to patients from Balochistan province, he added. The people of Balochistan are very respectable for us. I have always noticed the warmth of love while visiting Balochistan and Punjab is also reciprocating the emotions of love and affection, he said.

Ziaullah Longove stated that CM Usman Buzdar has won the hearts of the people of Balochistan and his services are praiseworthy for promoting interprovincial harmony. Exchange of delegations has promoted passions of love and affection between the provinces, he added.

