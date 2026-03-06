﻿Deputy Prime Minister hints at not attending Commonwealth Foreign Ministers’ meeting amid ‘changing regional situation’

Citing the “ongoing and changing regional situation”, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar today said that he will not be able to attend the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group and Commonwealth Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held in London.

The development was communicated during a telephonic conversation the Deputy Prime Minister held with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shirley Botchwey.

During the discussion, Mr Dar confirmed that he has authorised Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London to represent the country on his behalf at the significant ministerial gatherings.

The Deputy Prime Minister also used the opportunity to underscore Pakistan’s substantial and historical contributions to the Commonwealth.