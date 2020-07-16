Deutsche Hospitality Unveils Its New ‘H Rewards’ Benefits Concept

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Deutsche Hospitality is presenting its new “H Rewards” loyalty programme. The hotel company will be offering a significantly expanded package of benefits to guests of all of its five brands – Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotels. The bonus scheme takes effect immediately. With “H Rewards” both regular guests and new customers will benefit from the first night of their stay.

“H stands for hospitality,” said Thomas Willms, CEO, Deutsche Hospitality. “Our aim is to offer our guests the best possible experience at every location for every travel occasion. This loyalty programme represents a new milestone in the European hotel sector. We are rewarding loyalty across all brands within a short period of time and in a more effective way than ever before. This lends even better expression to the high esteem in which we hold our guests. We have been working tirelessly with our shareholder Huazhu over the past few months to develop a programme for our five brands with a view to delivering a completely new experience for customers.”

“H Rewards” is a major global loyalty programme that Huazhu is already operating very successfully on the Chinese market. Steigenberger Hotels AG will run “H Rewards” in all markets outside China in future following the development and introduction of the scheme for the Deutsche Hospitality brands.

The new programme provides participants with a wide range of benefits to make any stay at a Deutsche Hospitality hotel even more individual and enjoyable. Exclusive offers and attractive rates will be available to members from the very first stage of the scheme. Progression to higher status levels has also been made particularly easy to achieve. It does not matter whether guests book a stay with Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Zleep Hotels or with one of the other hotel brands. They will enjoy additional benefits across all brands as their status grows. These include accommodation and gourmet vouchers, upgrades to the next highest room category, free breakfast and particularly favourable conditions. The attractive rewards offered to members of the scheme will undergo further development on an ongoing basis. The prerequisites for advancement to a higher status level can be fulfilled via hotel stays spread over a number of years. This means that long-standing guests will receive a particular added value. Within each level, members have twelve months to achieve the next higher level.

In the near future, participants from China will also be given the opportunity to use their member benefits in Deutsche Hospitality branded hotels. By the same token, participants from other countries will be able to do the same in China, where Huazhu operates more than 6,000 hotels.

“H Rewards enables us to offer customers a first-class experience via our direct channels,” added Christian Saliger, Director CRM & Loyalty, Deutsche Hospitality. “We will be continuing with the further development of our digital touch points during the coming months.” “H Rewards” will replace the previous bonus programme “Award World” from July 2020. “We would like to extend our warmest thanks to all Award World members for the loyalty they have shown. They will be given privileged entry to the new scheme. Of course, all points collected can be transferred”, Christian Saliger explained.

Further information can be found at www.global.hrewards.com.

Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a single umbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto “MAXXimize your stay”. Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. IntercityHotel offers more than 40 upper mid-range urban hotels, all of which are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports. And Zleep Hotels – a well-known and successful hotel brand in Scandinavia which offer service and design at a great rate for the many. The portfolio of Deutsche Hospitality currently includes almost 150 hotels on three continents 30 of which are in the pipeline.

