Pakistan’s Consul General for the Midwestern U.S., Tariq Karim, is set to assume a significant new role as the nation”s Ambassador to Myanmar, a move confirmed during a farewell meeting with Pakistan’s top diplomat in the United States.
In Washington, Tariq Karim paid a valedictory call on Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S. The meeting marked the conclusion of Karim’s tenure in Chicago as he prepares for his upcoming ambassadorial responsibilities, according to an official report today.
Ambassador Sheikh lauded the outgoing Consul General for his exemplary contributions, describing his work as a “dedicated and standard setting service.” He specifically praised Karim”s commitment to both Pakistan and the Pakistani-American community throughout the U.S. Mid-West.
The U.S. Ambassador extended his best wishes to the Ambassador-Designate, expressing confidence in his continued success in future diplomatic endeavours.