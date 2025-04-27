A two-day provincial literary conference was organized under the auspices of the National Heritage and Culture Division of the federal government and the Pakistan Academy of Letters. On this occasion, the topic of women’s rights was discussed.
The conference was held on April 25 and 26. During the event, a book titled “The Correct Interpretation of Triple Talaq” was presented to the President of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Dr. Najiba Arif. This book is authored by Syed Atiqur Rahman Gilani.
Dr. Najiba Arif stated on this occasion that she regularly reads the posts sent to her. While discussing women’s issues, she mentioned that injustices are being done to women in matters of divorce and Halala.
Dr. Najiba urged raising voices at the government level for the protection of women’s rights. She emphasized that highlighting women’s rights at the national level is essential.