Ghotki:A boy and a girl were killed in separate incidents of wall collapses in Ghotki and Qazi Ahmed areas on Wednesday.

A house wall collapsed in Ghotki. As a result, a minor boy, Naeemullah, was killed. His body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, a girl, Aneela Juno, was killed when the wall of a house collapsed on her in village Jado Juno near Qazi Ahmed. Her body was brought to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.