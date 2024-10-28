Dubai: The Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai commemorated Kashmir Black Day with an event attended by members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities. The gathering served to highlight the ongoing struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to reaffirm commitments to their cause.
According to Press Information Department, the event featured an address by H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, who thanked attendees for their solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He underscored that Kashmir Black Day is a poignant reminder of the longstanding unresolved issues and the unmet promises under the United Nations Security Council resolutions. “The people of IIOJK have endured hardships for over seven decades,” stated Mr. Hussain. He also encouraged the youth to utilize digital platforms to raise global awareness about the Kashmiri struggle.
The Consul General highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for Kashmir. During the event, messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were shared, reinforcing the nation’s support for Kashmir. A documentary video was also presented, illustrating the difficulties faced by the Kashmiri people.
Representatives from the Kashmiri community expressed their gratitude towards the Pakistani government and its people for their consistent support in the Kashmiri quest for self-determination.
