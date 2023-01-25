ECP de-notifies another 43 MNAs of PTI

Islamabad: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-notified another forty-three Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A notification to this effect was issued by the ECP here on Wednesday. It was the last batch of the PTI MNAs, who resigned en masse. Now the number of PTI MNAs, who have been de-notified by the ECP after their en masse resignations, has reached to 123. After the acceptance of 123 resignations, only dissident PTI lawmakers remain in the National Assembly.