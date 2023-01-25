PM felicitates Chris Hipkins on becoming New Zealand’s Prime Minister

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Chris Hipkins on becoming the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working with him to strengthen and expand the relations between the two friendly countries. Shehbaz Sharif also extended best wishes to the new Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand’s Prime Minister on Wednesday, following the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week. The Labour party on Sunday had elected former COVID-19 Response and Police Minister Chris Hipkins, 44, to lead the country and the party. Jacinda Ardern, 42, resigned last week, saying she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country.