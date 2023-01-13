ECP rejects Sindh govt’s request to postpone LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday rejected a request of the Sindh government to postpone the local government (LG) elections and held that the local bodies polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will be held on January 15 as per schedule.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in Sindh, in the wee hours of Friday, announced to postpone the LG polls due to reservations of its coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over existing delimitations.

The ECP in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja here in Islamabad on Friday took stock of the situation after the Sindh government’s announcement and decided that the elections will be held as per schedule.