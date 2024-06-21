ISLAMABAD, June 20 (PPI) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurated a Tech-Ed Centre of Excellence, established in collaboration with Google in Islamabad today.
On this occasion, talking to a high level delegation led by Managing Director Google for Education Kevin Kells, he said we aim to transform the entire education system of the country.
The Minister pointed out the high number of out of school children and the adverse impact it is having on our society. He said under his leadership, the Ministry of Education is working tirelessly to bring this number down.
The Minister said the delegation can provide expertise and knowledge that can help us chart future plans that can enable us to resolve this issue. He urged the delegation to expand their scope of work with special regard to education in Pakistan. Dr Khalid assured the delegation of full support of the Ministry of Education in this regard.
He said that optimum use of technology is the only way to bridge the enormous gap of resources needed. He said that Pakistan is at a critical juncture where every effort needs to be in the right direction. The Minister reiterated his resolve of increasing the number of skilled workforce in Pakistan.