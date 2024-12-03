Peshawer: Eight militants were killed in two separate military operations conducted by security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province between November 29 and December 1, 2024, The operations led to the deaths of two Pakistani soldiers, including a captain and a sepoy, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the first intelligence-based operation took place in the general area of Baka Khel, Bannu District, where five militants were killed and nine others injured. The operation was conducted in response to reports about the presence of militants in the area. During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, age 29 and a resident of District Jhang, was killed in action.
In a separate operation in the general area of Shagai, Khyber District, three militants were killed, and two were apprehended by security forces. Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din, age 25 and a resident of District Lahore, was killed while leading his troops during the operation.
The militants targeted in both operations were reportedly involved in several terrorist activities against security forces and civilians. Ongoing sanitization operations are being conducted to remove any remaining threats in the area, as Pakistan’s security forces continue their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country. The sacrifices of the soldiers are seen as reinforcing this resolve.
The post Eight Militants Killed in Security Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.