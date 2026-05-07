Elegance Moves the World: LEPAS L6 PHEV Global Journey of Elegant Driving Wraps Up

WUHU, China, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the 2026 International Business Summit, LEPAS, Chery Group’s premium new energy vehicle (NEV) brand, completed the LEPAS L6 PHEV Global Journey of Elegant Driving across China. As a key validation stage within LEPAS’s three-step strategy — “debut, validation, and co-creation”—the journey began at Auto China 2026, regrouped in Wuxi, and concluded at the LEPAS Global Partner Conference in Wuhu. Covering diverse road conditions and real-world scenarios, it showcased the model’s overall strength while reinforcing the brand vision of “Elegance Moves the World.”

Throughout the journey, participants explored how a globally oriented NEV brand can redefine mobility aesthetics through elegant technology.

The first stop, Wuxi, provided a setting where traditional Chinese elegance meets European sophistication—mirroring the “Leopard Aesthetics” design of the LEPAS L6 PHEV. Against Renaissance-style architecture, the vehicle’s low, wide stance conveyed both confidence and refinement. Signature elements such as the “Hunting Eye” LED headlights and sculpted shoulder lines combined classical proportions with modern aerodynamics, transforming the car into a moving expression of design and identity.

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As the convoy transitioned from urban boulevards to highways, the focus shifted to performance validation. Built on the Intelligent LEX Platform, the LEPAS L6 PHEV demonstrated strong chassis stability, refined ride comfort, and smooth power delivery across varying speeds. International test drivers, including participants from Australia, highlighted the vehicle’s responsiveness, high-speed control, and composure on uneven surfaces—underscoring its engineering quality.

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With a leading 44.5% thermal efficiency and extended combined driving range, the model delivered excellent energy management under demanding conditions. Seamless coordination between the internal combustion engine and electric system ensured efficient power distribution, reducing range anxiety and enhancing long-distance usability. This balance allows drivers to focus on both the journey and in-cabin comfort, reflecting LEPAS’s focus on emotional and practical user value.

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In complex driving scenarios—such as highway merging or obstacle avoidance—the vehicle demonstrated precise perception and millisecond-level response, enabling smooth, controlled maneuvers. Guests from Southeast Asia particularly praised its practicality in congested urban environments, noting how intuitive human-machine interaction simplifies driving while maintaining a sense of control. This integration of intelligence and usability reflects LEPAS’s approach to making advanced technology feel natural and effortless.

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The journey concluded in Yixing, where participants experienced traditional Zisha pottery-making. This activity highlighted parallels between cultural craftsmanship and LEPAS’s approach to intelligent manufacturing—both rooted in precision, patience, and attention to detail. From its 65.2% space utilization efficiency to sustained comfort over long distances, the LEPAS L6 PHEV reflects a philosophy that extends beyond performance: mobility as an expression of refined living.

This Global Journey marks a significant milestone for the LEPAS L6 PHEV, transitioning from debut to real-world validation. From Milan to Beijing and across global markets, the model demonstrates how technological excellence, design, and lifestyle integration define modern elegance—ensuring every journey is confident, composed, and effortless.

Chery Group

Peiwen Tan

Email: [email protected]

Website: lepasinternational.com

Dateline: Wuhu

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