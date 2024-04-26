Envoy calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has said the significance of improving Pakistan’s defense capabilities lies in its challenging geographical location and rough neighborhood.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of scholars, intellectuals and opinion-makers during Ambassador Circle Series organized by the World Affairs Council of Charlotte in US state of North Carolina, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The Ambassador expressed hope for the continuation of defense ties between Pakistan and the United States and encouraged both countries to invest in both security and non-security areas.

He highlighted the threat of counter-terrorism saying that it has not diminished just because the United States has returned from Afghanistan.

He said this menace poses a significant danger not only to Pakistan and Afghanistan but also to the United States and its allies in the region.

Masood Khan said that for maintaining regional peace and stability, it is crucial for Pakistan and the United States to keep collaborating through all diplomatic channels and tools.

He said the rapid growth of Pakistan’s tech industry in recent years is a promising development in the context of strengthened Pakistan-US relations.

He said Pakistan has become an integral part of the overall technological ecosystem and has made significant strides in the tech industry.

In response to a question regarding Pakistan’s tourism potential, the Ambassador emphasized the diverse range of tourism options available, such as adventure, religious, and eco-tourism which draw millions of visitors from around the world annually.

He warmly invited the audience to explore Pakistan firsthand and witness the country’s abundant tourism offerings.