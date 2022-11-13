Ex-Test cricketer Iftikhar among 19 to participate in ICC Tutors course

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and current high performance coach Rao Iftikhar Anjum will be amongst 19 participants which will undergo a three-day ICC Tutors’ Course at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) from Monday, 14 November.

Amongst 19 participants, eight are Level 2 qualified, nine possess Level 3 coaching course certificates, while two are Level 4 qualified coaches.

Former Pakistan international cricketer Iqbal Sikander and former Bangladesh Test captain Amin-ul-Islam – both assigned by ICC, will be tutors for the course. They will teach participants on how to conduct Level 1 coaching course.

After undergoing the three-day course, the participants will be in a position to work with PCB coaches to conduct Level 1 coaching course in their respective cricket association.

Participants along with their coaching levels (in alphabetical order): Amanullah (Level 2), Ansar Javed (Level 2), Ateeq-ur-Rehman (Level 2), Fahad Akram (Level 3), Hafiz Sajjad Akbar (Level 4), Hajra Sarwar (Level 3), Hanif Malik (Level 2), Hussain Khosa (Level 3), Imran Abbas (Level 3), Kamran Hussain (Level 2), Rahat Abbas Asadi (Level 3), Rao Iftikhar (Level 2), Rehan Rafique (Level 2), Sajid Shah (Level 3), Saqib Faqir (Level 3), Tahir Mehmood (Level 3), Taimur Azam (Level 4), Waseem Yousafi (Level 3) and Zafar Iqbal (Level 2).