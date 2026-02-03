Trending News: ﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes win numerous medals in national competitions﻿RCA Purples and Reds victorious in RCA Challenge Cup U-17 Cricket Tournament﻿Umm-e-Hani to Captain Pakistan A in High-Stakes Women’s Rising Stars Asia Cup﻿Northern Balochistan Braces for Rain and Snowfall Amidst Cold Snap﻿Cold wave persists across the country, temperature recorded at zero in Murree﻿Urges international community to declare India a terrorist state: Former Sindh Governor﻿Pakistan Blames India for Balochistan Attacks﻿Police brutality in the darkness of night, violation of the sanctity of the chador and four walls is condemnable: PTI﻿Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan leader Zain Shah meets with traders regarding February 8 strike﻿President Zardari Convenes Senate and National Assembly for Monday Sessions﻿The entire nation is with the Pak Army in the operation against terrorists: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan﻿Winning Candidate in Chiniot-II Rejected by Majority of Voters in 2024 Polls﻿World Bank President arrives in Pakistan on four-day official visit﻿Pakistan and Philippines to Exchange Models on Migrant Worker Social Security and Training﻿Coach and trawler collide on National Highway near Sakrand, 4 passengers seriously injured﻿Search and sweep operations underway across Punjab, police on high alert to protect churches﻿Aafia convention held in Karachi, could be released in 2026: Clive Smith﻿Information Minister Hints at Governor’s Rule in KP﻿President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry laid to rest in ancestral graveyard with prestigious gun carriage honor﻿India Implicated in Thwarted Balochistan Terror Attacks, Says Interior Minister﻿Sindh CM Flays Balochistan Attacks, Alleges Indian Involvement﻿Terminals of 5 major transport companies sealed during elimination of illegal bus stands in Larkana﻿Eight Muslim Nations Condemn Israel as Gaza Ceasefire Violations Reportedly Kill and Injure Over a Thousand﻿Pakistan and Bangladesh Explore Bolstering Bilateral Cooperation in Key Sectors﻿Over 200 leading companies converge at IBA fair﻿Cylinder explosion in a Korangi house in Karachi, 3 people burned, injured﻿Experts call for immediate reforms to prevent recurring fire tragedies in Karachi﻿Increase in infections from excessive use of fast food and fried items, decrease in immunity, pediatricians’ warning﻿Unrest Puts Balochistan’s Anti-Polio Campaign on Hold﻿Anti-polio campaign in Karachi to start today, arrangements complete, over 7,000 security personnel deployed﻿Body of 50-year-old unidentified man recovered from Graveyard Road in Karachi’s Pak Colony﻿Khairpur police’s anti-drug operation results in arrest of 02 suspects, charas recovered, case registered﻿Pakistan Rangers arrest 3 members of a gang involved in multiple criminal incidents﻿Grand search and combing operation in Islamabad Industrial Area Zone, 1450 houses searched, 10 individuals arrested﻿26 dacoits surrender to police and law in Kashmore: Sindh Home Minister﻿Body of middle-aged unidentified person recovered from Karachi Pathan Colony graveyard near Bilal Mosque﻿Passerby injured in firing near Nazimabad Meat Market, Karachi﻿4 bodies recovered from different areas of Karachi﻿Exchange of Fire in Karachi’s Orangi: Two suspects arrested, one injured, third escapes﻿Pakistan Showcases Economic Reforms to Global Investors Managing Over $3 Trillion﻿’Be Positive’ Explores Social Issues to Acclaim at Free Theatre GalaCurrency Rates Show Minor Fluctuations in Interbank Market﻿Weather cold in most parts of the country; temperatures below freezing in Quetta, Gilgit, Murree﻿Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan contacts traders in Sakrand, appeals for support of February 8 strike﻿Quaid-e-Awam is not just a personality but the name of an era: Nawab Wassan﻿Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui arrives at hospital with delegation to inquire after Governor Sindh’s mother﻿Minister Vows to Continue Balochistan Operations Until Last Terrorist is Eliminated﻿Pakistan Announces Major Educational Reforms to Tackle Marine Threats and Boost Blue Economy﻿Bus collides with motorcycle on Bhakkar Road, two dead﻿Bodies of all four fishermen drowned in Karachi’s sea recovered, search work complete﻿Body of unidentified person recovered from Karachi beach﻿One person killed in a traffic accident near Karachi Paradise Point﻿Teachers boycott classes over motorcycle snatching from school teacher, protest against insecurity﻿Excessive mobile phone use is severely affecting children’s brain development, pediatricians warn﻿Gwadar Ghafoor Teaching Hospital’s Accidents Department Immediately Shifted to Newly Constructed Building﻿Annual Career Fair held at IBA Karachi main campus, more than 200 companies participate﻿Federal Urdu University staff not paid for 3 months, Q-League expresses concern﻿Crackdown against deadly kite flying across Punjab, thousands of cases registered, accused arrested, metallic string seized﻿Dozen dacoits including notorious ringleader surrender in Sukkur﻿Wanted drug dealer arrested with crystal meth on a tip-off﻿Donation box stolen from Sakhi Ilahyar shrine in Kotri Kabir, several suspects arrested﻿Karachi Pak Colony 40-year-old man shot dead over personal dispute﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Karimabad, 3 arrested including one injured suspect﻿Robber arrested in injured condition after police encounter near Karachi Garden Zoo﻿Thatta Police and Pakistan Air Force conduct joint search and combing operation in Bolhari﻿Police officer injured by gunshot while foiling robbery attempt in Karachi’s Orangi﻿Karachi Police encounter with alleged robbers in Tori Bangash Colony, 2 suspects arrested including one injured﻿Murder suspect escapes from lock-up in Naushahro Feroze, 5 officials suspended﻿Injured robber arrested after police encounter in Karachi’s Mominabad, accomplice escapes﻿Robbery suspect killed in alleged police encounter at Karachi Boat Basin, accomplice arrested﻿Police encounter in Karachi Clifton, alleged robber killed﻿80 lakh robbery from a trader on Karachi’s Zeb-un-Nissa Street, IG Sindh orders the arrest of the accused﻿Pound Sterling and Euro Maintain Elevated Levels in Interbank TradingRestoration of Direct Flights Between Pakistan and Bangladesh Marks Diplomatic AchievementPIBT and Reko Diq Mining Sign Agreement for Copper-Gold Export HandlingExchange Rates in Pakistan Reflect Currency Market DynamicsFPCCI Vice President Urges Business-Friendly Policies Amid Economic ChallengesPunjab Plans Long-Term Industrial Land Leases to Boost GrowthPakistan’s Banking Sector Anticipates Stable Dividend Payouts Amid Marginal Profit GrowthState Bank of Pakistan Releases Exchange Rates for January 30, 2026KIBOR Rates Reflect Stability Across Tenors Amid Market ConditionsInterloop Ltd Projects Significant Earnings Growth for 2QFY26Meezan Bank Collaborates with Bank Negara Malaysia on Islamic Finance InitiativePrime Minister’s Relief Measures Welcomed by Industrial LeadersSialkot Chamber Expresses Gratitude to Prime Minister for Pro-Exporter MeasuresPrime Minister’s Relief Measures for Industry and Export Aim to Boost Economy﻿University Student Triumphs Over 2,500 Peers in Inaugural National Prompt Engineering Championship﻿Pakistan Captain Cements No. 3 Spot, Forcing Former Skipper Azam into New Role for T20 World Cup﻿Envoy States Iran Prepared for Conflict, Reveals Over 3,100 Died in Unrest﻿Naqvi Orders Uncompensated Demolition of Illegal Structures at New Convention Centre Site﻿41 Militants Killed in Major Balochistan Security Operations: ISPR﻿Pakistan’s Population Could Be 100 Million Smaller, Laments Sindh CM﻿Pakistani Envoy in Washington Accuses India of ‘Aggression’, Unilateral Suspension of Water Treaty﻿Pakistan’s Leadership Praises Security Forces, Renews Vow to Crush Terrorism﻿Two Million Young People To Be Trained For National Emergency Response﻿Pakistan Amends Export Controls for Nuclear and Biological Materials﻿Air Corridor Reopens Between Dhaka and Karachi After 14-Year Hiatus﻿Victorious MNA Lacks Majority Support from Voters in Recent Polls﻿Counter-Terrorism Department Thwarts Significant Terrorist Plot in Mianwali﻿PPP Vows to Tackle National Crises, Rallies Party Ranks for Public Outreach