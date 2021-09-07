FBR to complete the licensing of it service provider soon 

Islamabad, September 07, 2021 (PPI-OT):Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued Rules for licensing of IT Service Providers, rendering IT services to retailers undergoing integration with FBR vide SRO 1063 (I)/2021 dated 24th August, 2021. The operationalization of licensing regime may take some time to complete the licensing process. In order to facilitate the retailers and with seamless integration, the current IT service providers will continue to provide services to their client till such time the Board notifies the licensed IT service providers.

For more information, contact:

Second Secretary (Public Relations)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

FATE Wing, Federal Board of Revenue,

Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +92-51-9217267

Fax: +92-51-9208456

Email: mujeeb.talpur@fbr.gov.pk, talpur35@gmail.com

Website: https://www.fbr.gov.pk/